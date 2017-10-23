Air Canada (AC.TO)
26.20CAD
20 Oct 2017
$-0.52 (-1.95%)
$26.72
$26.80
$26.84
$26.20
1,647,256
1,585,934
$28.70
$11.60
Tue, Oct 3 2017
BRIEF-AAR says expects to generate incremental revenues of about $30-40 mln/year upon implementation of agreements with Air Canada, acquisition of MRO facilities
* AAR - expects to generate incremental revenues of about $30-40 million/year upon full implementation of agreements with Air Canada, acquisition of MRO facilities Source text: (http://bit.ly/2ylfxEl) Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Air Canada announces non-stop services from Toronto & Montreal
* Announced new non-stop services to begin next Summer from Toronto and Montreal and a new route between Montreal and Lisbon
BRIEF-Air Canada, AAR sign 5-year MRO contract
* Air Canada and AAR announce signing a five-year MRO contract with Air Canada for Boeing 767 maintenance
CANADA STOCKS-TSX rallies broadly led by energy, Air Canada, BlackBerry
TORONTO, Sept 20 Canada's benchmark stock index rallied to a 14-week high on Wednesday, propelled by energy and financial stocks, as well as a surge in Air Canada and BlackBerry Ltd shares.
CANADA STOCKS-TSX rallies to near 12-week high as energy rises, Air Canada surges
TORONTO, Sept 20 Canada's main stock index rallied to an almost 12-week high on Wednesday with Air Canada and energy stocks driving broad gains as investors awaited the outcome of the U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting.
UPDATE 3-Air Canada seeks credit card partners to boost loyalty program
Sept 19 Air Canada said on Tuesday it is looking for financial institutions to partner on its new co-branded credit card, as it prepares to launch its own rewards program in 2020.
BRIEF-Air Canada and AAR conclude C$500 mln agreement for airframe maintenance in Québec, Canada
* Air Canada and AAR conclude $500 mln cad agreement for airframe maintenance in québec, canada
BRIEF-Air Canada establishes new targets for 2018-2020 and provides update on its loyalty business
* Air Canada establishes new targets for 2018-2020 and provides update on its loyalty business
Air Canada sets new financial targets
Sept 19 Air Canada, Canada's largest airlines, raised the higher end of a key profit metric and set new loyalty program targets for 2018 to 2020.
BRIEF-Air Canada provides details on amendments to collective agreement with pilots
* Amendments to current 10-year agreement reached in Oct. 2014 provide added commercial, operational flexibility, improved cost competitiveness
