BRIEF-Air Canada ‍announces non-stop services from Toronto & Montreal​ * Announced new non-stop services to begin next Summer from Toronto and Montreal and a new route between Montreal and Lisbon​

BRIEF-Air Canada, AAR sign 5-year MRO contract * Air Canada and AAR announce signing a five-year MRO contract with Air Canada for Boeing 767 maintenance

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rallies broadly led by energy, Air Canada, BlackBerry TORONTO, Sept 20 Canada's benchmark stock index rallied to a 14-week high on Wednesday, propelled by energy and financial stocks, as well as a surge in Air Canada and BlackBerry Ltd shares.

UPDATE 3-Air Canada seeks credit card partners to boost loyalty program Sept 19 Air Canada said on Tuesday it is looking for financial institutions to partner on its new co-branded credit card, as it prepares to launch its own rewards program in 2020.

BRIEF-Air Canada and AAR conclude C$500 mln agreement for airframe maintenance in Québec, Canada * Air Canada and AAR conclude $500 mln cad agreement for airframe maintenance in québec, canada

BRIEF-Air Canada establishes new targets for 2018-2020 and provides update on its loyalty business * Air Canada establishes new targets for 2018-2020 and provides update on its loyalty business

