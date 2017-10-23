Acacia Mining cuts Q3 spending on Tanzania export ban LONDON, Oct 20 Gold miner Acacia Mining said on Friday it had cut spending by 33 percent in the third quarter of the year compared with a year ago as it adapted to the ban on its gold and copper exports in Tanzania.

BRIEF-Acacia says any proposal between Barrick, Tanzania would need co's approval * ACACIA MINING - CONTINUES TO SEEK FURTHER CLARIFICATION ON TANZANIA DISCUSSIONS AND AS YET NO FORMAL PROPOSAL HAS BEEN PUT TO ACACIA FOR CONSIDERATION​

BRIEF-Acacia Mining ‍updates on discussions in Tanzania * ‍ACACIA NOTES THAT GOVERNMENT OF TANZANIA (GOT) AND BARRICK GOLD CORP HOSTED A PRESS CONFERENCE IN TANZANIA TODAY TO PROVIDE AN UPDATE ON ONGOING DISCUSSIONS​​‍

Acacia produces 191,203 ounces of gold in Q3, sales hit by Tanzania ban Oct 12 Acacia Mining Plc on Thursday said it produced about 191,203 ounces of gold during the third quarter, boosted by better than expected output from its Buzwagi mine.

UPDATE 1-Gold miner Acacia buys put options at $1,300 per ounce * Gold price climbs on North Korea tensions, dollar weakness (Adds detail on gold, context on hedging)

BRIEF-Acacia says believes can return to positive cash generation in 2018 * DECISION DRIVEN BY UNSUSTAINABLE CASH OUTFLOWS AT MINE DUE TO CONCENTRATE BAN AND OPERATING ENVIRONMENT

Tanzania tax row knocks Acacia Mining shares JOHANNESBURG, July 25 Acacia Mining's shares fell for a sixth straight session on Tuesday, a day after the gold miner was hit with a tax bill of more than $190 billion by the Tanzanian government.

CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends down as Barrick falls on tax bill for Acacia TORONTO, July 24 Canada's main stock index ended lower on Monday, with Barrick Gold Corp falling nearly 5 percent after a company it majority owns, Acacia Mining, was hit by a bill for $190 billion in unpaid taxes in Tanzania.