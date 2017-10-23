ACC Ltd (ACC.NS)
1,781.00INR
3:50pm IST
Rs15.85 (+0.90%)
Rs1,765.15
Rs1,770.30
Rs1,790.00
Rs1,744.90
318,547
466,435
Rs1,869.95
Rs1,256.55
Tue, Oct 17 2017
Cement maker ACC's September-quarter profit more than doubles
Cement maker ACC Ltd's quarterly profit more than doubled, beating analysts' expectations, helped by strong cement sales volume growth.
BRIEF-India's ACC Sept-qtr consol profit more than doubles
* Consensus forecast for Sept quarter consol net profit was 1.66 billion rupees
ACC June-quarter consolidated profit rises about 33 percent, beats estimates
Cement producer ACC Ltd reported an about 33 percent rise in June-quarter consolidated profit, boosted by higher cement sales volume.
India's ACC June-qtr consol profit rises about 33 pct, beats estimates
BRIEF-India's ACC June-qtr consol profit up about 33 pct
* Consensus forecast for June quarter consol net profit was 2.59 billion rupees
Indian shares rise; cement makers, banks rise
May 8 Indian shares rose on Monday led by a rally in Ambuja Cements and ACC Ltd after the companies said they were exploring a merger, while lenders extended gains after the government further empowered the central bank to tackle bad debts in the sector.
