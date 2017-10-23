Cement maker ACC's Sept-qtr profit more than doubles Oct 17 Cement maker ACC Ltd's quarterly profit more than doubled, beating analysts' expectations, helped by strong cement sales volume growth.

BRIEF-India's ACC Sept-qtr consol profit more than doubles * Consensus forecast for Sept quarter consol net profit was 1.66 billion rupees

BUZZ-India's ACC hits record high on profit beat ** Cement maker ACC Ltd rises as much as 3.5 pct to a record high

ACC June-quarter consolidated profit rises about 33 percent, beats estimates Cement producer ACC Ltd reported an about 33 percent rise in June-quarter consolidated profit, boosted by higher cement sales volume.

ACC June-quarter consol profit rises about 33 percent, beats estimates Cement producer ACC Ltd reported an about 33 percent rise in June-quarter consolidated profit, boosted by higher cement sales volume.

India's ACC June-qtr consol profit rises about 33 pct, beats estimates July 17 Cement producer ACC Ltd reported an about 33 percent rise in June-quarter consolidated profit, boosted by higher cement sales volume.

BRIEF-India's ACC June-qtr consol profit up about 33 pct * Consensus forecast for June quarter consol net profit was 2.59 billion rupees

BUZZ-India's ACC hits over 2-mth low; chart indicates further downside ** Shares of cement maker ACC Ltd fall as much as 2.36 pct to 1,541.25 rupees, their lowest since April 24