ACC Ltd (ACC.NS)

ACC.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

1,781.00INR
3:50pm IST
Change (% chg)

Rs15.85 (+0.90%)
Prev Close
Rs1,765.15
Open
Rs1,770.30
Day's High
Rs1,790.00
Day's Low
Rs1,744.90
Volume
318,547
Avg. Vol
466,435
52-wk High
Rs1,869.95
52-wk Low
Rs1,256.55

Tue, Oct 17 2017

Photo

Cement maker ACC's September-quarter profit more than doubles

Cement maker ACC Ltd's quarterly profit more than doubled, beating analysts' expectations, helped by strong cement sales volume growth.

BRIEF-India's ACC Sept-qtr consol profit more than doubles

* Consensus forecast for Sept quarter consol net profit was 1.66 billion rupees

BUZZ-India's ACC hits record high on profit beat

** Cement maker ACC Ltd rises as much as 3.5 pct to a record high

ACC June-quarter consolidated profit rises about 33 percent, beats estimates

Cement producer ACC Ltd reported an about 33 percent rise in June-quarter consolidated profit, boosted by higher cement sales volume.

India's ACC June-qtr consol profit rises about 33 pct, beats estimates

BRIEF-India's ACC June-qtr consol profit up about 33 pct

* Consensus forecast for June quarter consol net profit was 2.59 billion rupees

BUZZ-India's ACC hits over 2-mth low; chart indicates further downside

** Shares of cement maker ACC Ltd fall as much as 2.36 pct to 1,541.25 rupees, their lowest since April 24

Indian shares rise; cement makers, banks rise

May 8 Indian shares rose on Monday led by a rally in Ambuja Cements and ACC Ltd after the companies said they were exploring a merger, while lenders extended gains after the government further empowered the central bank to tackle bad debts in the sector.

