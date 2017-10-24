ArcelorMittal South Africa Ltd (ACLJ.J)
ACLJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
586.00ZAc
23 Oct 2017
586.00ZAc
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-4.00 (-0.68%)
-4.00 (-0.68%)
Prev Close
590.00
590.00
Open
565.00
565.00
Day's High
589.00
589.00
Day's Low
565.00
565.00
Volume
59,270
59,270
Avg. Vol
260,900
260,900
52-wk High
1,540.00
1,540.00
52-wk Low
450.00
450.00
Thu, Jul 27 2017
ArcelorMittal South Africa loss deepens, expects Africa market growth
JOHANNESBURG, July 27 ArcelorMittal South Africa reported a deeper first-half loss on Thursday but forecast growth in steel demand in Africa in the second half.
BRIEF-SA's competition body backs clearing ArcelorMittal S.Africa's Thabazimbi deal
* Recommended to tribunal to approve ArcelorMittal South Africa's acquisition of Thabazimbi mine from Sishen Iron Ore Co
