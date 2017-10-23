Allcargo Logistics Ltd (ACLL.NS)
ACLL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
169.75INR
3:50pm IST
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
BRIEF-Allcargo Logistics gets members' nod for offer for subscription of NCDs on private placement basis
* Gets members' nod for offer for subscription of secured/unsecured NCDs on private placement basis Source text - http://bit.ly/2vpcs3d Further company coverage:
BRIEF-India's Allcargo Logistics June-qtr profit rises
* June quarter profit 307.2 million rupees versus profit of 283 million rupees year ago
BRIEF-Allcargo Logistics to consider raising funds worth up to 3 bln rupees
* Says to consider raising of funds up to inr 3 billion by way of issue of secured/unsecured debenture and/or bonds Source text:http://bit.ly/2r7Adrt Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Allcargo Logistics says it has not inked any pact with Container Corp of India
* Allcargo Logistics clarifies on news item "allcargo logistics, Concor ink pact for rail connectivity"
