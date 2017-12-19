Edition:
Adani Transmission Ltd (ADAI.BO)

ADAI.BO on Bombay Stock Exchange

204.20INR
3:46pm IST
Change (% chg)

Rs1.25 (+0.62%)
Prev Close
Rs202.95
Open
Rs219.70
Day's High
Rs219.70
Day's Low
Rs201.00
Volume
146,892
Avg. Vol
141,204
52-wk High
Rs237.10
52-wk Low
Rs51.10

BRIEF-Reliance Infrastructure ‍completes stake sale of WRSSS transmission to Adani Transmission

* Says ‍completes 100 pct stake sale of WRSSS transmission to Adani Transmission Limited​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Adani Transmission ‍enters into exclusivity period with Reliance Infrastructure

* Says ‍entering into a period of exclusivity with Reliance Infrastructure Limited (RInfra) until January 15, 2018​

BRIEF-Adani Transmission buys SPV co Hadoti Power Transmission Service

* Says acquisition of SPV 'hadoti Power Transmission Service Limited' Source text: (http://bit.ly/2wIgkuZ) Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Adani Transmission gets members' nod for offer of NCDs on private placement basis

* Gets members' nod for offer to subscribe to securities for amount not exceeding INR 50 billion

BRIEF-India's Adani Transmission June-qtr consol profit falls

* June quarter consol net profit 841 million rupees versus 1.23 billion rupees year ago

BRIEF-Adani Transmission seeks members' nod to issue securities worth upto 50 bln rupees

* Seeks members' nod to issue securities worth upto 50 billion rupees

