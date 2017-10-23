Adani Transmission Ltd (ADAI.NS)
ADAI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
228.90INR
3:45pm IST
228.90INR
3:45pm IST
Change (% chg)
Rs2.25 (+0.99%)
Rs2.25 (+0.99%)
Prev Close
Rs226.65
Rs226.65
Open
Rs228.75
Rs228.75
Day's High
Rs231.00
Rs231.00
Day's Low
Rs226.00
Rs226.00
Volume
2,044,336
2,044,336
Avg. Vol
922,924
922,924
52-wk High
Rs232.30
Rs232.30
52-wk Low
Rs39.85
Rs39.85
Tue, Oct 10 2017
BRIEF-Adani Transmission enters into exclusivity period with Reliance Infrastructure
* Says entering into a period of exclusivity with Reliance Infrastructure Limited (RInfra) until January 15, 2018
BRIEF-Adani Transmission buys SPV co Hadoti Power Transmission Service
* Says acquisition of SPV 'hadoti Power Transmission Service Limited' Source text: (http://bit.ly/2wIgkuZ) Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Adani Transmission gets members' nod for offer of NCDs on private placement basis
* Gets members' nod for offer to subscribe to securities for amount not exceeding INR 50 billion
BRIEF-India's Adani Transmission June-qtr consol profit falls
* June quarter consol net profit 841 million rupees versus 1.23 billion rupees year ago
BRIEF-Adani Transmission seeks members' nod to issue securities worth upto 50 bln rupees
* Seeks members' nod to issue securities worth upto 50 billion rupees
BRIEF-Adani Transmission to consider raising funds via issue of securities
* Says to consider issue of ncds on pvt placement basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
