MEDIA-Two Adani Power units secure over 1/3rd of Coal India's coal at auction - Economic Times - Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy

BRIEF-India's Adani Power June-qtr consol loss widens * June quarter consol net loss after tax 4.54 billion rupees versus loss of 2.33 billion rupees last year

BRIEF-Adani Power says approached lenders for NOC for approval of demerger of Mundra power plant to unit * Board approved demerger of Mundra Power 4620 MW undertaking to a subsidiary of the Adani Power with associated assets and liabilities

MEDIA-No bailout for India's Tata, Adani power projects in Gujarat - Business Standard - Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy

BRIEF-Adani Power explores possible remedial measures for long term sustainability of Mundra plant * Engaged with stakeholders,including GUVNL,for remedial measures for long term sustainability of Mundra plant; exploring various options Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Adani Power approves slump sale of Mundra power generating business undertaking * Approved slump sale of Mundra power generating business undertaking to unit Adani Power (Mundra) Ltd Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

MEDIA-India's Adani Power urges Gujarat govt to bail out Mundra power plant - Economic Times - Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy

BRIEF-Adani Power to consider slump sale of Mundra Power generating business * Adani Power says board to consider slump sale of its Mundra Power generating business undertaking to its unit Adani Power (Mundra) Limited