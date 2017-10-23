Adani Power Ltd (ADAN.NS)
30.45INR
3:52pm IST
Rs1.40 (+4.82%)
Rs29.05
Rs29.25
Rs30.75
Rs29.10
11,771,082
9,689,244
Rs46.35
Rs23.15
Thu, Sep 21 2017
BRIEF-Adani Power says shareholders, creditors approved scheme of arrangement with Adani Power (Mundra)
* Equity shareholders, secured creditors & unsecured creditors approved scheme of arrangement between co and Adani Power (Mundra) Source text: (http://bit.ly/2fBqJl5) Further company coverage:
MEDIA-Two Adani Power units secure over 1/3rd of Coal India's coal at auction - Economic Times
- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
BRIEF-India's Adani Power June-qtr consol loss widens
* June quarter consol net loss after tax 4.54 billion rupees versus loss of 2.33 billion rupees last year
BRIEF-Adani Power says approached lenders for NOC for approval of demerger of Mundra power plant to unit
* Board approved demerger of Mundra Power 4620 MW undertaking to a subsidiary of the Adani Power with associated assets and liabilities
MEDIA-No bailout for India's Tata, Adani power projects in Gujarat - Business Standard
- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
BRIEF-Adani Power explores possible remedial measures for long term sustainability of Mundra plant
* Engaged with stakeholders,including GUVNL,for remedial measures for long term sustainability of Mundra plant; exploring various options Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Adani Power approves slump sale of Mundra power generating business undertaking
* Approved slump sale of Mundra power generating business undertaking to unit Adani Power (Mundra) Ltd Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MEDIA-India's Adani Power urges Gujarat govt to bail out Mundra power plant - Economic Times
- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
BRIEF-Adani Power to consider slump sale of Mundra Power generating business
* Adani Power says board to consider slump sale of its Mundra Power generating business undertaking to its unit Adani Power (Mundra) Limited
MEDIA-India's Adani Power, Tata Power trim supplies to Gujarat as tariff ruling skews cost - Business Line
- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy