Thu, Oct 12 2017
BRIEF-Andhra Bank to issue basel III compliant, tier-2 bonds worth up to 10 bln rupees
* To issue non-convertible, redeemable, basel III compliant, tier - 2 bonds in nature of debentures aggregating to 10 billion rupees
BRIEF-Andhra Bank says interest rate of savings deposit of up to 5 mln rupees revised to 3.5 pct p.a.
* Says revises interest rate of savings deposit of up to 5 million rupees at 3.5 percent pa
BRIEF-India's Andhra Bank cuts one year MCLR to 8.40 pct w.e.f. Sept 11
* Says sets one year MCLR at 8.40 percent w.e.f. Sept 11 Source text - http://bit.ly/2xU2cPN Further company coverage:
BRIEF-India's Andhra Bank June-qtr profit up about 30 pct
* June quarter net profit 404.2 million rupees versus net profit of 310.9 million rupees year ago
MEDIA-India's Andhra Bank and Allahabad Bank to sell worth 60 bln rupees of bad loans - Economic Times
- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
BRIEF-Andhra Bank approves raising 12 bln rupees via QIP
* Says approved to raise debt capital of up to 5 billion rupees via basel 3 tier 1 bonds, INR 10 billion via basel III tier 2 bonds Source text: http://bit.ly/2qMuJXc Further company coverage:
BRIEF-India's Andhra Bank March-qtr profit falls about 32 pct
* March quarter net profit 351.3 million rupees versus net profit of 516 million rupees year ago
BRIEF-Andhra Bank to consider raising equity via QIP
* Says to consider raising of equity as amongst other things through qualified institutional placement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Andhra Bank gets members' nod for raising capital by issue of shares to India govt
* Gets members' nod for raising capital by issue of shares via preferential allotment to India government