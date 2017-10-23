Edition:
India

Adani Enterprises Ltd (ADEL.NS)

ADEL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

126.95INR
3:56pm IST
Change (% chg)

Rs1.35 (+1.07%)
Prev Close
Rs125.60
Open
Rs126.40
Day's High
Rs129.80
Day's Low
Rs125.20
Volume
4,877,150
Avg. Vol
5,079,525
52-wk High
Rs160.70
52-wk Low
Rs58.35

Select another date:

Mon, Oct 9 2017

BUZZ-India's Adani Enterprises shares fall on protests against Australia project

** Shares of Adani Enterprises Ltd fall as much as 4.7 pct to 117.6 rupees in early trade

Continue Reading

Thousands protest across Australia against giant Adani coal mine

SYDNEY Large protests were held across Australia on Saturday against Indian mining giant Adani Enterprises' proposed Carmichael coal mine, which would be the country's largest coal mine but has been delayed for years over environmental and financing issues.

Thousands protest across Australia against giant Adani coal mine

SYDNEY Large protests were held across Australia on Saturday against Indian mining giant Adani Enterprises' proposed Carmichael coal mine, which would be the country's largest coal mine but has been delayed for years over environmental and financing issues.

Thousands protest across Australia against giant Adani coal mine

SYDNEY Large protests were held across Australia on Saturday against Indian mining giant Adani Enterprises' proposed Carmichael coal mine, which would be the country's largest coal mine but has been delayed for years over environmental and financing issues.

Adani aims to wrap-up Australia project funding by March

MUMBAI India's Adani Enterprises Ltd aims to tie-up financing for its Carmichael coal mine project in Australia by March 2018, a senior company executive told Reuters, adding it would look to sell a minority stake in the project to help raise funds.

UPDATE 1-Adani aims to wrap-up Australia project funding by March

MUMBAI, Oct 3 India's Adani Enterprises Ltd aims to tie-up financing for its Carmichael coal mine project in Australia by March 2018, a senior company executive told Reuters, adding it would look to sell a minority stake in the project to help raise funds.

Adani aims to tie-up funding for Australia project by March

MUMBAI, Oct 3 India's Adani Enterprises Ltd aims to tie-up financing for its Carmichael coal mine project in Australia by March 2018, a senior company executive told Reuters, adding it would look to sell a minority stake in the project to help raise funds.

Adani at odds over royalty negotiations for Australian coal mine - paper

MELBOURNE Adani Enterprises appears to be at odds with the state of Queensland over royalties for its Carmichael coal project, according to a media report, just days after the Indian company said it would soon break ground on the Australian mine.

Adani at odds over royalty negotiations for Australian coal mine -paper

MELBOURNE, Sept 3 Adani Enterprises appears to be at odds with the state of Queensland over royalties for its Carmichael coal project, according to a media report, just days after the Indian company said it would soon break ground on the Australian mine.

Saab picks Adani as partner for India fighter jets contract - consultant

NEW DELHI Sweden's Saab will tie up with India's Adani Group to bid for a contract to make fighter aircraft in India, an aerospace consultant aware of the proposed partnership told Reuters on Thursday.

Select another date:

Market Views

» More ADEL.NS Market Views