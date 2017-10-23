Adler Real Estate AG (ADLG.DE)
ADLG.DE on Xetra
13.18EUR
5:15pm IST
Change (% chg)
€0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
€13.18
Open
€13.09
Day's High
€13.25
Day's Low
€13.02
Volume
31,282
Avg. Vol
52,326
52-wk High
€14.51
52-wk Low
€11.47
BRIEF-ADLER Real Estate sells privatisation platform ACCENTRO Real Estate
* DGAP-ADHOC: ADLER REAL ESTATE AG: PRIVATISATION PLATFORM ACCENTRO REAL ESTATE AG SOLD
BRIEF-Adler Real Estate resolves to complement share buyback programme
* RESOLVED TO COMPLEMENT SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME TERMINATED IN COURSE OF LAST WEEK
BRIEF-Adler Real Estate buys portfolio with 2,500 units
* DGAP-NEWS: ADLER REAL ESTATE AG: PORTFOLIO ACQUISITION WITH 2,500 UNITS
BRIEF-Adler Real Estate H1 EBIT up 4.7 pct at 87.7 million euros
* REPAID LIABILITIES AMOUNTING TO C. EUR 380 MILLION IN FIRST HALF OF YEAR
BRIEF-Adler Real Estate resolves share buyback programme
* BUYBACK PROGRAMME IS DUE TO BEGIN ON 16 JUNE 2017 AND WILL RUN FOR AN INDEFINITE PERIOD
BRIEF-Adler Real Estate Q1 FFO I up at EUR 7.9 mln
* Q1 FFO I REACHED EUR 7.9 MILLION, UP 38.6 PERCENT COMPARED TO Q1 2016
BRIEF-Adler Real Estate: capital increase proposed, issue of bonus shares
* The management and supervisory boards will be proposing a capital increase from company funds and the issue of bonus shares at a ratio of 10:1 of existing share capital for approval by the 2017 annual general meeting
