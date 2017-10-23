Edition:
India

Adler Real Estate AG (ADLG.DE)

ADLG.DE on Xetra

13.18EUR
5:15pm IST
Change (% chg)

€0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
€13.18
Open
€13.09
Day's High
€13.25
Day's Low
€13.02
Volume
31,282
Avg. Vol
52,326
52-wk High
€14.51
52-wk Low
€11.47

Select another date:

Fri, Oct 20 2017

BRIEF-ADLER Real Estate sells privatisation platform ACCENTRO Real Estate

* DGAP-ADHOC: ADLER REAL ESTATE AG: PRIVATISATION PLATFORM ACCENTRO REAL ESTATE AG SOLD

Continue Reading

BRIEF-Adler Real Estate ‍resolves to complement share buyback programme

* ‍RESOLVED TO COMPLEMENT SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME TERMINATED IN COURSE OF LAST WEEK

BRIEF-Adler Real Estate buys portfolio with 2,500 units

* DGAP-NEWS: ADLER REAL ESTATE AG: PORTFOLIO ACQUISITION WITH 2,500 UNITS

BRIEF-Adler Real Estate H1 EBIT up 4.7 pct at 87.7 million euros

* REPAID LIABILITIES AMOUNTING TO C. EUR 380 MILLION IN FIRST HALF OF YEAR​

BRIEF-Adler Real Estate resolves share buyback programme

* BUYBACK PROGRAMME IS DUE TO BEGIN ON 16 JUNE 2017 AND WILL RUN FOR AN INDEFINITE PERIOD

BRIEF-Adler Real Estate Q1 FFO I up at EUR 7.9 mln

* Q1 FFO I REACHED EUR 7.9 MILLION, UP 38.6 PERCENT COMPARED TO Q1 2016

BRIEF-Adler Real Estate: capital increase proposed, issue of bonus shares

* The management and supervisory boards will be proposing a capital increase from company funds and the issue of bonus shares at a ratio of 10:1 of existing share capital for approval by the 2017 annual general meeting

Select another date:

Market Views