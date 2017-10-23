Edition:
Aeroports de Paris SA (ADP.PA)

ADP.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

139.85EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
€139.85
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
67,541
52-wk High
€151.65
52-wk Low
€87.81

Sat, Jul 8 2017

France's CDC would look "with interest" at state's Paris airport stake

PARIS, July 8 French public-sector lender Caisse des Depots will consider buying a stake in the Aeroports de Paris (ADP) if the state reduces its stake in the airport operator, CDC head Pierre-Rene Lemas said in an interview on Saturday. The French government has said that it will begin reducing its corporate holdings in the coming months to finance a new fund for investments in innovation.

