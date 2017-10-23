Edition:
India

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM.TO)

AEM.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

55.99CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
$55.99
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
629,644
52-wk High
$71.15
52-wk Low
$46.91

Select another date:

Tue, Sep 5 2017

BRIEF-GOGOLD RESOURCES ANNOUNCES SALE OF SANTA GERTRUDIS PROJECT TO AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED FOR $80 MLN

* GOGOLD RESOURCES INC. ANNOUNCES SALE OF SANTA GERTRUDIS PROJECT TO AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED FOR US$80 MILLION

Continue Reading

BRIEF-Agnico Eagle Mines Q2 earnings per share $0.27

* Agnico Eagle reports second quarter 2017 results; strong operational performance continues; full year production guidance increased; nunavut projects advancing on schedule and budget; positive exploration results at multiple projects

BRIEF-Amex recovers Perron Gold Property and launches exploration program

* Amex Exploration Inc- Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has informed company of its decision to let its option to acquire 51% of Perron Property Lapse Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Sonoro receives Chipriona sale proceeds from Agnico Eagle

* Has received balance of $4 million proceeds from Agnico Sonora, a unit of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited

BRIEF-Agnico Eagle reports Q1 earnings per share $0.33

* Agnico Eagle reports first quarter 2017 results; strong operational performance continues; full year production guidance increased; canadian malartic extension receives government approval; exploration drilling yields favourable results at amaruq

Select another date:

Market Views

» More AEM.TO Market Views