Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM.TO)
55.99CAD
20 Oct 2017
-- (--)
$55.99
--
--
--
--
629,644
$71.15
$46.91
Tue, Sep 5 2017
BRIEF-GOGOLD RESOURCES ANNOUNCES SALE OF SANTA GERTRUDIS PROJECT TO AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED FOR $80 MLN
* GOGOLD RESOURCES INC. ANNOUNCES SALE OF SANTA GERTRUDIS PROJECT TO AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED FOR US$80 MILLION
BRIEF-Agnico Eagle Mines Q2 earnings per share $0.27
* Agnico Eagle reports second quarter 2017 results; strong operational performance continues; full year production guidance increased; nunavut projects advancing on schedule and budget; positive exploration results at multiple projects
BRIEF-Amex recovers Perron Gold Property and launches exploration program
* Amex Exploration Inc- Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has informed company of its decision to let its option to acquire 51% of Perron Property Lapse Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Sonoro receives Chipriona sale proceeds from Agnico Eagle
* Has received balance of $4 million proceeds from Agnico Sonora, a unit of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited
BRIEF-Agnico Eagle reports Q1 earnings per share $0.33
* Agnico Eagle reports first quarter 2017 results; strong operational performance continues; full year production guidance increased; canadian malartic extension receives government approval; exploration drilling yields favourable results at amaruq
