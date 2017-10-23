Edition:
India

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (AFXG.DE)

AFXG.DE on Xetra

44.87EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
€44.87
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
91,194
52-wk High
€47.78
52-wk Low
€30.80

Select another date:

Mon, Aug 21 2017

BRIEF-Carl Zeiss Meditec: ‍acquisition of Veracity Innovations​

* ‍ACQUISITION OF VERACITY INNOVATIONS, LLC​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Continue Reading

Valeant in talks to sell eye-surgery assets to Carl Zeiss: Bloomberg

Canadian drugmaker Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc  is in talks to sell its Bausch & Lomb unit's surgical products business to Germany's Carl Zeiss Meditec AG , Bloomberg reported.

UPDATE 1-Valeant in talks to sell eye-surgery assets to Carl Zeiss - Bbg

June 6 Canadian drugmaker Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc is in talks to sell its Bausch & Lomb unit's surgical products business to Germany's Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, Bloomberg reported.

Valeant in talks to sell eye surgical products business - Bbg

June 6 Canadian drugmaker Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc is in talks to sell its Bausch & Lomb unit's surgical products business to Germany's Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, Bloomberg reported.

CORRECTED-BRIEF-Carl Zeiss Meditec H1 EBIT up 26 pct

* Adjusted EBIT margin increased to 15.2 percent (prior year: 14.3 percent)

Select another date:

Market Views