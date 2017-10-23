Edition:
India

AGT Food and Ingredients Inc (AGT.TO)

AGT.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

20.72CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
$20.72
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
102,918
52-wk High
$39.57
52-wk Low
$20.50

Select another date:

Thu, Aug 10 2017

BRIEF-AGT Food And Ingredients Q2 adj earnings per share C$0.10

* AGT Food And Ingredients Inc announces second quarter 2017 results

Continue Reading

BRIEF-Fairfax to make C$190 million investment into AGT Food and Ingredients Inc.

* Fairfax to make C$190 million investment into agt food and ingredients inc.

BRIEF-AGT Food and Ingredients announces equity stake in canest Transit Inc and terminal facility

* Agt Food And Ingredients Inc. Announces equity stake in canest transit inc. And terminal facility

BRIEF-AGT Food and Ingredients Q1 adjusted earnings per share C$0.28

* Agt food and ingredients inc. Announces first quarter 2017 results

BRIEF-AGT FOOD AND INGREDIENTS QUARTERLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE C$0.28

* AGT FOOD AND INGREDIENTS INC. ANNOUNCES ANTICIPATED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR QUARTER 1 2017

BRIEF-AGT Food and Ingredients sees Q1 adjusted earnings per share C$0.28

* AGT Food and Ingredients Inc. announces anticipated financial results for quarter 1 2017

Select another date:

Market Views

» More AGT.TO Market Views