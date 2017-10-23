AGT Food and Ingredients Inc (AGT.TO)
AGT.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
20.72CAD
20 Oct 2017
20.72CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
$20.72
$20.72
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
102,918
102,918
52-wk High
$39.57
$39.57
52-wk Low
$20.50
$20.50
Thu, Aug 10 2017
BRIEF-AGT Food And Ingredients Q2 adj earnings per share C$0.10
* AGT Food And Ingredients Inc announces second quarter 2017 results
BRIEF-Fairfax to make C$190 million investment into AGT Food and Ingredients Inc.
* Fairfax to make C$190 million investment into agt food and ingredients inc.
BRIEF-AGT Food and Ingredients announces equity stake in canest Transit Inc and terminal facility
* Agt Food And Ingredients Inc. Announces equity stake in canest transit inc. And terminal facility
BRIEF-AGT Food and Ingredients Q1 adjusted earnings per share C$0.28
* Agt food and ingredients inc. Announces first quarter 2017 results
BRIEF-AGT FOOD AND INGREDIENTS QUARTERLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE C$0.28
* AGT FOOD AND INGREDIENTS INC. ANNOUNCES ANTICIPATED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR QUARTER 1 2017
BRIEF-AGT Food and Ingredients sees Q1 adjusted earnings per share C$0.28
* AGT Food and Ingredients Inc. announces anticipated financial results for quarter 1 2017
- Diversifying Geo-Political Risk: Metal Miners for Every Region of the World