Ashtead Group PLC (AHT.L)
1,879.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
-- (--)
1,879.00
--
--
--
--
1,941,756
1,921.00
1,202.00
Tue, Sep 12 2017
UPDATE 2-Ashtead forecasts U.S. hurricane-driven demand for its tools
* Shares rise as much as 9 pct (Adds CEO, analyst comments, updates shares)
Ashtead sees increased demand from Hurricane Harvey, Irma clean up
Sept 12 Industrial equipment hire group Ashtead Group said the major clean-up and rebuilding programme that will be needed in the United States after Hurricanes Harvey and Irma will generate more demand for its diggers and tools.
BRIEF-Ashtead posts Q1 pretax profit of 229 mln stg
* Q1 PRETAX PROFIT 229 MILLION STG VERSUS 178 MILLION STG YEAR AGO
BRIEF-UK industrial equipment hire firm Ashtead buys CRS Contractors for C$275m
* Has signed an agreement to acquire CRS Contractors Rental Supply (CRS) for an initial cash consideration of c$275m
UPDATE 1-Industrial equipment hire firm Ashtead's annual profit rises 7 pct
June 13 British industrial equipment hire group Ashtead Group Plc reported on Tuesday a 7 percent rise in full-year profit, boosted by strong growth in its core North American unit as well as its UK business.
