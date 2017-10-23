BRIEF-Aimia reports Q2 loss per share $0.19 * Qtrly gross billings of $520.3 million, down 6.3% on a constant currency basis including impact of divestitures

Aimia suspends dividend payments June 14 Data-driven marketing and loyalty analytics company Aimia Inc suspended all dividend payments on Wednesday, a month after Air Canada announced a plan to replace the company's loyalty program with its own.

CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls, weighed by energy stocks and Aimia slump TORONTO, June 14 Canada's main stock index moved lower on Wednesday as energy stocks fell with a drop in oil prices and loyalty program company Aimia plunged after suspending its dividend payments.

BRIEF-Aimia suspends payment of all dividends on both outstanding shares​ * Aimia Inc ‍board of directors has suspended payment of all dividends on both its outstanding common shares​

BRIEF-Aimia CFO Tor Lonnum leaving company in september * Appointed Aimia director Roman Doroniuk to act as interim cfo, effective september 5, while a successor is sought Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

UPDATE 2-Air Canada to launch own loyalty program in 2020 May 11 Air Canada said it would launch its own loyalty program in 2020, replacing the current program, Aeroplan, sending its shares to their highest in nearly 10 years.

CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls as Moody's downgrades banks, Aimia plunges TORONTO, May 11 Canada's main stock index fell on Thursday, as a Moody's downgrade of Canadian banks struck financials, and frequent-flyer points operator Aimia Inc plunged on news its program would be dropped by the country's largest airline.

BRIEF-Aimia receives notice of contract non-renewal from Air Canada * Aimia receives notice of contract non-renewal from Air Canada