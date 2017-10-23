FAA orders A380 engine inspections after Air France incident SINGAPORE, Oct 13 U.S. aviation authorities have ordered visual inspections of fan hubs in engines used on some Airbus SE A380 jets after an engine came apart on an Air France flight last month, forcing it to make an emergency landing.

UPDATE 2-Air France continues long-haul drive with Vietnam Airlines joint venture * Air France, Vietnam Airlines j/v to start Nov. 1 (Adds quote from Vietnam Airlines CEO)

BRIEF-Morgan Stanley stake in Air-France KLM rises above 5 pct - AMF * Morgan Stanley, via its subsidiaries, owns 5.13 percent in Air France KLM capital, has 4.08 percent in voting rights - French markets regulator AMF Further company coverage:

BRIEF-France says parts of ruptured Air France A380 engine spotted Oct 5 French air investigation agency says missing parts of ruptured Air France A380 engine spotted in Greenland

BRIEF-Air France-KLM says capital increases reserved to China Eastern Airlines and Delta Air Lines approved * Air France-KLM says regulatory approvals of completion of capital increases reserved to China Eastern Airlines and Delta Air Lines

Air France KLM to launch Brazil hub, sees signs of recovery SAO PAULO, Sept 25 Air France KLM SA has teamed up with peer Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA to launch a hub in Brazil's northeastern region, as signs of a recovery in travel demand in the South American country are gradually materializing.

UPDATE 2-Air France joins low-cost long-haul fray with Joon * Flying to Brazil and Seychelles in summer 2018 (Recasts, adds comments from press conference)

Air France formally launches new Joon airline in bid for younger passengers PARIS, Sept 25 Air France formally launched on Monday its new "Joon" lower-cost airline, which the company hopes will attract a younger clientele and restore some routes to profitability.