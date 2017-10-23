German industrial gases group Linde urged investors to tender their shares in an exchange offer for its planned $80 billion merger with U.S. peer Praxair as a deadline approaches to reach 75 percent acceptance.

MUNICH German industrial gases company Linde turned its attention on Friday to winning over investors to its planned $75 billion merger with U.S. peer Praxair , a task that Chairman Wolfgang Reitzle said was not straightforward. |