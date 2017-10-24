Edition:
India

Akzo Nobel NV (AKZO.AS)

AKZO.AS on Amsterdam Stock Exchange

77.55EUR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
€77.55
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
691,816
52-wk High
€83.09
52-wk Low
€56.36

Wed, Oct 18 2017

Photo

Akzo cuts profit goal for second time since fending off PPG

AMSTERDAM Paint maker Akzo Nobel warned its operating profit would not grow at all this year, in a further retreat from performance promises made to investors to fend off a 26-billion-euro ($31 billion) takeover approach in May. | Video

Akzo Nobel Q3 operating profit misses analysts' estimates

AMSTERDAM, Oct 18 Akzo Nobel, the Dutch maker of Dulux paint, reported lower-than-expected third-quarter operating earnings of 383 million euros ($451 million) on Wednesday, citing "headwinds" at its marine coatings business and margin pressures from rising raw material costs.

BRIEF-Akzo Nobel expands pharma salt production in Denmark

* PHARMACEUTICAL GRADE SALT IS USED IN DIALYSIS, AS A BASE MATERIAL FOR LIQUID MEDICATIONS AND IN DIETARY FORMULATIONS Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Private equity readies debt to buy Akzo's Specialty Chemicals: sources

FRANKFURT/LONDON Private equity firms looking to bid for Akzo Nobel's Specialty Chemicals business, which could be valued at up to 9 billion euros, will be offered debt financing of up to 6 billion euros ($7 billion), people close to the situation said.

Overhauling management, Akzo Nobel hires Intertrust CFO De Vries

AMSTERDAM Dutch paint maker Akzo Nobel, which rejected a 26 billion euro ($31.2 billion) takeover approach from U.S. rival PPG Industries this year -- has hired a new chief financial officer from financial services group Intertrust.

Akzo abandons profit forecast made during PPG takeover battle

AMSTERDAM Dutch paintmaker Akzo Nobel, which angered investors by fending off a $32 billion takeover approach three months ago, warned on Friday it would not hit the 2017 profit target it promised during an acrimonious battle. | Video

