British bank Aldermore in deal talks with South Africa's FirstRand Oct 13 Aldermore Group Plc said on Friday it was in preliminary talks with South Africa's biggest lender by value, FirstRand, about a possible offer for the British lender.

UPDATE 1-British bank Aldermore's first-half profit jumps 32 pct Aug 10 British bank Aldermore Group Plc reported a 32 percent rise in profit for the first half of the year, helped by strong demand from small- and medium-sized businesses, homeowners and landlords.

MOVES-Aldermore Group hires new head of risk for invoice finance July 24 Aldermore Group Plc, a UK-based specialist lender and savings bank, appointed Richard Baxter head of risk for invoice finance, in its business finance team.

MOVES-Aldermore Group appoints John Woods as chief credit officer July 12 Aldermore Group PLC, a UK-based specialist lender and savings bank, named John Wood to the newly created role of chief credit officer.

MOVES-Aldermore hires James Pigrem as business development manager May 16 British bank Aldermore Group Plc appointed James Pigrem as a business development manager.

UPDATE 1-British bank Aldermore's first-quarter lending grows May 11 British bank Aldermore Group Plc said first-quarter lending rose 6 percent from the prior quarter, buoyed by strong demand from small- and medium-sized businesses, homeowners and landlords.