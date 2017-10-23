Edition:
India

Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd (ALEM.NS)

ALEM.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

495.45INR
3:29pm IST
Change (% chg)

Rs-5.75 (-1.15%)
Prev Close
Rs501.20
Open
Rs493.80
Day's High
Rs500.00
Day's Low
Rs493.00
Volume
51,661
Avg. Vol
63,418
52-wk High
Rs694.00
52-wk Low
Rs469.85

Thu, Aug 31 2017

BRIEF-Alembic Pharmaceuticals gets EU GMP certificate for audit conducted at Panelav

* Alembic Pharmaceuticals - gets EU GMP certificate for audit conducted at its formulation facility at Panelav from 8th to 10th Aug Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Alembic Pharma Ltd says sold Baddi plant to Scott Edil Pharmacia Ltd

* Says sold Baddi, Solan plant to Scott Edil Pharmacia Ltd on slump sale basis

BRIEF-Alembic Pharmaceuticals sells formulations manufacturing facility at Baddi to Scott Edil Pharmacia

* Alembic pharmaceuticals says sold on slump sale basis its formulations manufacturing facility at Baddi, dist. Solan to Scott Edil Pharmacia Limited Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-India's Alembic Pharmaceuticals says fire at Algerian JV plant

* Says there was a fire incident at Algerian joint venture plant at Constantine, Algeria Constantine, Algeria

BRIEF-Alembic Pharmaceuticals gets U.S. FDA approval for Doxycycline Capsules USP, 75 mg & 100 mg

* Says Alembic Pharmaceuticals Limited receives USFDA approval for Doxycycline Capsules USP, 75 mg and 100 Mg.

BRIEF-India's Alembic Pharma June-qtr consol PAT falls

* June quarter consol profit after tax 633.8 million rupees versus 1.04 billion rupees year ago

BRIEF-India's Alembic Pharma gets FDA nod for generic hypertension drug

* Says ‍received U.S. food & drug administration (USFDA) approval for olmesartan medoxomil and amlodipine tablets​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Alembic Pharmaceuticals gets U.S. FDA tentative approval for Dabigatran Etexilate Capsules

* Says alembic pharmaceuticals receives USFDA tentative approval for Dabigatran Etexilate Capsules, 150 mg.

BRIEF-Alembic Pharmaceuticals gets FDA tentative approval for vardenafil hydrochloride orally disintegrating tablets

* Co got US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) tentative approval for vardenafil hydrochloride orally disintegrating tablets

BRIEF-Alembic Pharmaceuticals gets U.S. FDA approval for amantadine hydrochloride capsules, USP

* Says received U.S. Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) approval for amantadine hydrochloride capsules, USP Source text - (http://bit.ly/2tvG8ZH) Further company coverage:

