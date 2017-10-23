BRIEF-Alembic Pharma Ltd says sold Baddi plant to Scott Edil Pharmacia Ltd * Says sold Baddi, Solan plant to Scott Edil Pharmacia Ltd on slump sale basis

BRIEF-Alembic Pharmaceuticals sells formulations manufacturing facility at Baddi to Scott Edil Pharmacia * Alembic pharmaceuticals says sold on slump sale basis its formulations manufacturing facility at Baddi, dist. Solan to Scott Edil Pharmacia Limited Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-India's Alembic Pharmaceuticals says fire at Algerian JV plant * Says there was a fire incident at Algerian joint venture plant at Constantine, Algeria Constantine, Algeria

BRIEF-Alembic Pharmaceuticals gets U.S. FDA approval for Doxycycline Capsules USP, 75 mg & 100 mg * Says Alembic Pharmaceuticals Limited receives USFDA approval for Doxycycline Capsules USP, 75 mg and 100 Mg.

BRIEF-India's Alembic Pharma June-qtr consol PAT falls * June quarter consol profit after tax 633.8 million rupees versus 1.04 billion rupees year ago

BRIEF-India's Alembic Pharma gets FDA nod for generic hypertension drug * Says ‍received U.S. food & drug administration (USFDA) approval for olmesartan medoxomil and amlodipine tablets​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Alembic Pharmaceuticals gets U.S. FDA tentative approval for Dabigatran Etexilate Capsules * Says alembic pharmaceuticals receives USFDA tentative approval for Dabigatran Etexilate Capsules, 150 mg.

BRIEF-Alembic Pharmaceuticals gets FDA tentative approval for vardenafil hydrochloride orally disintegrating tablets * Co got US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) tentative approval for vardenafil hydrochloride orally disintegrating tablets