Allied Minds PLC (ALML.L)
ALML.L on London Stock Exchange
171.50GBp
3:30pm IST
Change (% chg)
-1.25 (-0.72%)
Prev Close
172.75
Open
161.00
Day's High
179.75
Day's Low
161.00
Volume
48,049
Avg. Vol
330,350
52-wk High
475.00
52-wk Low
114.00
Thu, Sep 28 2017
BRIEF-Allied Minds announces SciFluor SF0166 study positive top-line results
* PRIMARY OUTCOME MEASURE OF SAFETY ACHIEVED WITH NO DRUG-RELATED SERIOUS ADVERSE EVENTS OBSERVED IN STUDY
BRIEF-Allied Minds first-half loss widens
* HY LOSS FOR PERIOD: $58.2 MILLION (HY16: $52.2M), OF WHICH $44.6 MILLION ATTRIBUTABLE TO ALLIED MINDS (HY16: $41.2M)
BRIEF-Allied Minds appoints Barry Matsumori as CEO of Bridgesat
* Says appointment of Barry Matsumori as CEO of Bridgesat, Inc.
BRIEF-Allied Minds appoints Jill Smith CEO
* Jill smith appointed as president and ceo of allied minds Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By London Bureau)
