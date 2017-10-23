Edition:
India

Alio Gold Inc (ALO.TO)

ALO.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

5.09CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$-0.16 (-3.05%)
Prev Close
$5.25
Open
$5.22
Day's High
$5.27
Day's Low
$5.09
Volume
132,207
Avg. Vol
148,756
52-wk High
$7.99
52-wk Low
$3.70

Select another date:

Thu, Oct 19 2017

BRIEF-Alio Gold receives c$3.5 mln from warrant exercise

* Alio Gold receives c$3.5 million from warrant exercise and buys back 1% Ana Paula royalty Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ( Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com )

Continue Reading

BRIEF-ALIO GOLD PRELIMINARY Q3 PRODUCTION OF 19,429 OUNCES FROM SAN FRANCISCO MINE IN SONORA

* ALIO GOLD INC - MAINTAINED PRELIMINARY Q4 2017 GUIDANCE AT 20,000 TO 22,000 OUNCES OF GOLD FROM ITS 100% OWNED SAN FRANCISCO MINE IN SONORA, MEXICO

BRIEF-Alio Gold announces partnership with VRify

* Alio Gold announces partnership with VRify to provide 360 virtual tour of its San Francisco mine Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Alio Gold receives change of land use approval

* Alio Gold receives change of land use approval and provides Ana Paula project update Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Alio Gold quarterly earnings per share $0.10

* Qtrly gold sold 21,495 ounces versus 26,474 ounces last year

BRIEF-Alio Gold Inc Q2 average selling price realized was $1,252/oz

* Alio Gold Inc - gold production of 22,011 ounces for Q2 achieves upper end of production guidance

BRIEF-Alio Gold announces C$50 mln bought deal offering of units

* Alio Gold Inc announces C$50,000,000 bought deal offering of units

Select another date:

Market Views

» More ALO.TO Market Views