Alstom SA (ALSO.PA)
35.20EUR
20 Oct 2017
-- (--)
€35.20
--
--
--
--
758,699
€36.50
€23.45
Wed, Oct 18 2017
BRIEF-France has given back 20 pct stake in Alstom to Bouygues
* France will not exercise an option to buy out a 20 percent stake in Alstom lent to it by conglomerate Bouygues and has given those shares back to Bouygues, as part of a deal from last month's tie-up between Siemens and Alstom.
French finmin convinced Siemens-Alstom to absorb Bombardier, Spanish group
PARIS, Oct 4 The merged Siemens-Alstom rail company will eventually absorb Canadian rival Bombardier and a Spanish competitor in the face of emerging Chinese giants, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Wednesday.
Bouygues would use Alstom cash to develop core businesses - CFO
* Core telecoms, media, construction businesses promising - CFO
France to hold Siemens to account on Alstom job pledges
PARIS France will make sure Siemens sticks to its commitment to preserve jobs following its rail business merger with Alstom , the French finance minister said as the government seeks to reassure worried workers.
Alstom, Siemens to merge rail businesses to counter China's CRRC
MUNICH/PARIS German industrial group Siemens AG and French rival Alstom SA agreed to merge their rail operations, creating a European champion to better withstand the international advance of China's state-owned CRRC Corp Ltd. | Video
European rail deal fulfils Macron vision, French fear for jobs
PARIS/FRANKFURT Investors welcomed a merger of the rail businesses of Germany's Siemens and France's Alstom , billed as creating a European champion, but French unions and politicians said France was giving Germany control and risking jobs.
Factbox: How Siemens and Alstom rail stack up against the competition
FRANKFURT Siemens and Alstom have agreed to merge their rail businesses, creating a bigger second player to China's CRRC , with sales of 15.3 billion euros ($18 billion).
UPDATE 2-European rail deal fulfils Macron vision, French fear for jobs
* Alstom shares up 4.2 pct, Siemens 1.2 pct, Bombardier down 8 pct (Adds Siemens CEO quote, context on French industrial policy shift, new union quote, Bombardier comment, detail on jobs)
Alstom, Siemens to merge rail businesses to counter China's CRRC
MUNICH/PARIS German industrial group Siemens AG and French rival Alstom SA agreed to merge their rail operations, creating a European champion to better withstand the international advance of China's state-owned CRRC Corp Ltd. | Video
Bouygues to get 500 mln-euro payout from Siemens-Alstom deal-source
PARIS, Sept 27 French conglomerate Bouygues could receive up to 500 million euros ($587 million) in special payouts as a shareholder in train maker Alstom following Alstom's deal with German group Siemens AG to merge their rail operations, a source close to the talks said on Wednesday.
- The Market Is Likely Wrong About Jaguar Mining
- Resource Sector Digest: Yukon Casino Yields 20%
- Alio Gold: The Financing Makes Sense Now
- 3 Gold Stocks With Recent Insider Buying
- Alio Gold: Out With The Old, In With The New
- Alio Gold's (ALO) CEO Greg McCunn on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript