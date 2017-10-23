Amara Raja Batteries Ltd (AMAR.NS)
AMAR.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
691.70INR
3:47pm IST
Change (% chg)
Rs9.70 (+1.42%)
Prev Close
Rs682.00
Open
Rs686.90
Day's High
Rs694.35
Day's Low
Rs683.30
Volume
336,842
Avg. Vol
477,300
52-wk High
Rs1,054.00
52-wk Low
Rs674.00
BRIEF-India's Amara Raja Batteries June-qtr net profit down about 24 pct
* June quarter net profit 998.5 million rupees versus 1.31 billion rupees last year
BRIEF-Amara Raja Batteries seeks members' nod to approve transactions with Mangal Industries
* Seeks members' nod to approve transactions with Mangal Industries Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-India's Amara Raja Batteries March-qtr profit falls about 9 pct
* Net profit in March quarter last year was 1.09 billion rupees as per IND-AS; total income was 12.96 billion rupees
