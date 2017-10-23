AuRico Metals Inc. (AMI.TO)
AMI.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
1.32CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
BRIEF-AuRico Metals submits permit applications for Kemess underground project
* AuRico Metals submits permit applications for Kemess underground project
BRIEF-Aurico Metals reports Q2 results
* AuRico Metals Inc - qtrly royalty revenue of $2.8 million, an increase of 39% compared to Q2 2016
BRIEF-Prism Resources says deal to sell certain Ontario properties to AuRico Metals terminated
* Prism Resources Inc. agreement in respect of the sale of a 7.5% net profits interest not proceeding
BRIEF-Aurico Metals announces private placement up to 3.4 mln shares at a price of C$1.47 per share
* Aurico metals announces private placement of flow-through common shares
BRIEF-Aurico Metals reports Q1 results
* says royalty revenue for quarter increased by 35% to $2.2 million compared to q1 2016
