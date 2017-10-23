Edition:
Anglo American Platinum Ltd (AMSJ.J)

AMSJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

36,719.59ZAc
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-124.41 (-0.34%)
Prev Close
36,844.00
Open
36,837.00
Day's High
36,936.00
Day's Low
36,544.00
Volume
75,510
Avg. Vol
274,622
52-wk High
37,800.00
52-wk Low
25,001.00

Toronto-based Atlatsa to mothball South African platinum mine

JOHANNESBURG Toronto-based Atlatsa Resources has agreed with joint venture partner Anglo American Platinum (Amplats) to place its Bokoni mine in South Africa on care and maintenance as part of a restructuring plan.

PLATINUM WEEK-More S.African mining jobs at stake on policy uncertainty - Amplats CEO

LONDON, May 16 Policy uncertainty in South Africa and low commodity prices are hurting investment in the mining sector and will lead to further job cuts, the chief executive of the world's biggest platinum miner, Anglo American Platinum (Amplats), said on Tuesday.

Market Views

