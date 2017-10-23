Anglo American Platinum Ltd (AMSJ.J)
36,719.59ZAc
23 Oct 2017
-124.41 (-0.34%)
36,844.00
36,837.00
36,936.00
36,544.00
75,510
274,622
37,800.00
25,001.00
Wed, Oct 11 2017
BRIEF-Universal Insurance - Property & Casualty Insurance expects gross losses from Hurricane Irma of $350-450 mln
* Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. announces impact from recent hurricanes
Toronto-based Atlatsa to mothball South African platinum mine
JOHANNESBURG Toronto-based Atlatsa Resources has agreed with joint venture partner Anglo American Platinum (Amplats) to place its Bokoni mine in South Africa on care and maintenance as part of a restructuring plan.
JOHANNESBURG, July 21 Toronto-based Atlatsa Resources has agreed with joint venture partner Anglo American Platinum (Amplats) to place its Bokoni mine in South Africa on care and maintenance as part of a restructuring plan.
PLATINUM WEEK-More S.African mining jobs at stake on policy uncertainty - Amplats CEO
LONDON, May 16 Policy uncertainty in South Africa and low commodity prices are hurting investment in the mining sector and will lead to further job cuts, the chief executive of the world's biggest platinum miner, Anglo American Platinum (Amplats), said on Tuesday.
