BRIEF-AO World Q1 UK revenue growth 2.5 pct * Trading Statement, for the period 1 April 2017 to 30 June 2017

UPDATE 2-AO World shares sink after warns of significant UK slowdown June 6 British online retailer AO World warned tough conditions would slow growth in its home market in the first quarter, sending its shares sharply lower on Tuesday.

AO World shares sink after warns of significant UK slowdown Britain's AO World warned growth in its home market could slow "significantly" on Tuesday, as a wider full-year loss at the online retailer sparked a sharp share price fall.

AO World full-year revenue up on strong online sales June 6 British online retailer AO World reported a 17 percent rise in full-year revenue on Tuesday, driven by strong sales in the UK and Europe through its website.