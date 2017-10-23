Edition:
Africa Oil Corp (AOI.TO)

AOI.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

1.51CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
$1.51
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
85,108
52-wk High
$2.81
52-wk Low
$1.51

Mon, May 22 2017

BRIEF-Africa Oil provides update on Maersk Farmout Transaction

* Companies have agreed to payment terms related to $75 million advance development carry

