APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (APLA.NS)
APLA.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
1,860.00INR
3:29pm IST
1,860.00INR
3:29pm IST
Change (% chg)
Rs-68.65 (-3.56%)
Rs-68.65 (-3.56%)
Prev Close
Rs1,928.65
Rs1,928.65
Open
Rs1,928.00
Rs1,928.00
Day's High
Rs1,934.95
Rs1,934.95
Day's Low
Rs1,835.10
Rs1,835.10
Volume
20,586
20,586
Avg. Vol
12,408
12,408
52-wk High
Rs1,968.30
Rs1,968.30
52-wk Low
Rs821.00
Rs821.00
Select another date:
Wed, Sep 13 2017
BRIEF-APL Apollo Tubes allots 750 NCDs with face value of 1 mln rupees each
* Says allotted 750 NCDs with face value of 1 million rupees each Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-APL Apollo Tubes to consider allotment of NCDs
* Says to consider and approve allotment of secured redeemable non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on private placement basis Source text - http://bit.ly/2wKf2QB Further company coverage:
BRIEF-APL Apollo Tubes seeks shareholders' nod for re-appointment of Ashok Kumar Gupta as MD
* Seeks shareholders' nod for re-appointment of Ashok Kumar Gupta as managing director Source text - http://bit.ly/2w53CVE Further company coverage:
BRIEF-APL Apollo Tubes seeks shareholders' nod for re-appointment of Sanjay Gupta as chairman
* Seeks shareholders' nod for re-appointment of Sanjay Gupta as chairman
BRIEF-APL Apollo Tubes says to consider issue of NCDs
* Says to consider issue of NCDs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Select another date: