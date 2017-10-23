BRIEF-India's Apollo Hospitals Enterprise June-qtr profit more than halves * June quarter profit 352.1 million rupees versus 721.7 million rupees last year

BRIEF-Apollo Hospitals Enterprise March-qtr profit down 40.7 pct * Net profit in March quarter last year was 813.1 million rupees as per IND-AS; total income was 14.57 billion rupees

MEDIA-India's Apollo Hospitals, MRF hold back plans to raise funds via bonds - Financial Express - Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy

BRIEF-IHH Healthcare updates on the disposal of stake in Apollo Hospitals * Refer to the announcement in relation to the disposal of 6.07% equity interest in apollo hospitals enterprise limited

MEDIA-Khazanah exits India's Apollo Hospitals, may bid for Fortis Healthcare - Times of India - Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy

Indian shares fall; Apollo Hospitals down as fund looks to exit May 18 Indian shares fell from record highs on Thursday tracking Asian peers, and were on track for their first drop in four sessions as uncertainty mounted over U.S. President Donald Trump's future following reports he tried to interfere with a federal investigation.

Apollo Hospitals shares fall; Khazanah arm selling stake MUMBAI India's Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd shares fell as much as 2.7 percent on Thursday as an arm of Malaysian sovereign fund Khazanah was looking to exit the healthcare provider by selling its remaining 4.78 percent stake.