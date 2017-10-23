Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (AQN.TO)
Thu, Aug 31 2017
BRIEF-Algonquin Power & Utilities' unit to acquire St. Lawrence Gas Company.
* Algonquin Power & Utilities - unit entered into agreement with Enbridge Gas Distribution Inc to acquire St. Lawrence Gas Company Inc
BRIEF-Algonquin Power & Utilities reports Q2 earnings per share $0.12
* Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp announces 2017 second quarter and year to date financial results
BRIEF-Hydrogenics Q2 revenue fell 19 percent to $7.5 million
* Hydrogenics -ended Q2 with backlog level at $152.1 million, securing orders of $45.3 million for power-to-gas systems, fueling stations, industrial gas applications and mobility systems
BRIEF-Hydrogenics signs purchase and license agreement valued at over $50 mln for 1,000 fuel cell bus power modules
* Hydrogenics signs purchase and license agreement valued at over 50 million USD for 1,000 fuel cell bus power modules
BRIEF-Hydrogenics announces extension of outside date for US$21 mln private placement
* Hydrogenics announces extension of outside date for US$21 million private placement
BRIEF-Hydrogenics to provide fuel cells for ASKO's Scania trucks
* Hydrogenics to provide fuel cells for Scania trucks at Norway’s largest grocery wholesaler
BRIEF-Hydrogenics reports Q1 loss per share $0.18
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.21 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
BRIEF-Algonquin Power & Utilities announces Q1 earnings per share C$0.07
* Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. announces 2017 first quarter financial results
BRIEF-Fujian Snowman and partners to acquire stake in Canada's Hydrogenics Corp
* Says it and partners plan to acquire up to 17.6 percent stake in Canada's Hydrogenics Corp
BRIEF-Hydrogenics announces US$21 mln private placement
* Hydrogenics Corp - entered into a subscription agreement with Fuzhou bonded zone Hejili equity investment limited partnership
