Argonaut Gold Inc (AR.TO)
AR.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
2.54CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
$2.54
$2.54
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
807,196
807,196
52-wk High
$3.14
$3.14
52-wk Low
$1.48
$1.48
Select another date:
Fri, Aug 11 2017
BRIEF-Argonaut Gold Q2 earnings per share $0.04
* Argonaut Gold announces second quarter 2017 operating and financial results; narrows range of production guidance to upper end
BRIEF-Argonaut Gold reports Q1 EPS $0.07
* Argonaut Gold Inc announces Q1 operating and financial results
