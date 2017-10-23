Edition:
Argonaut Gold Inc (AR.TO)

AR.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

2.54CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
$2.54
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
807,196
52-wk High
$3.14
52-wk Low
$1.48

BRIEF-Argonaut Gold Q2 earnings per share $0.04

* Argonaut Gold announces second quarter 2017 operating and financial results; narrows range of production guidance to upper end

BRIEF-Argonaut Gold reports Q1 EPS $0.07

* Argonaut Gold Inc announces Q1 operating and financial results

