Aecon Group Inc (ARE.TO)

ARE.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

16.34CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
$16.34
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
293,150
52-wk High
$18.17
52-wk Low
$13.07

Fri, Aug 25 2017

BRIEF-Aecon Group hired advisers to explore sale - Bloomberg

* Canadian construction firm Aecon hired advisers to explore sale - Bloomberg, citing sources Source text - https://bloom.bg/2wv3WAY Further company coverage:

