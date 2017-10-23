African Rainbow Minerals Ltd (ARIJ.J)
ARIJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
11,304.69ZAc
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-72.31 (-0.64%)
Prev Close
11,377.00
Open
11,377.00
Day's High
11,508.00
Day's Low
11,179.00
Volume
384,224
Avg. Vol
838,446
52-wk High
12,690.00
52-wk Low
6,726.00
BRIEF-African Rainbow drops KPMG South Africa as internal auditor
* TERMINATES INTERNAL AUDIT AND OTHER SERVICES WITH KPMG SOUTH AFRICA (KPMG)
African Rainbow Minerals FY profit boosted by improved commodity prices
JOHANNESBURG, Sept 7 Full-year profit at African Rainbow Minerals rose 166 percent on the back of higher commodity prices, the company said on Thursday, declaring its 11th consecutive annual dividend.
EMR Capital to take 80 pct stake in Zambia copper mine
MELBOURNE, Aug 16 Private equity house EMR Capital has purchased an 80 percent stake in a Zambian copper mine from African Rainbow Minerals (ARM) and its partner for $97.10 million, ARM said on Tuesday.
BRIEF-African Rainbow Minerals announces disposal of indirect interest in Lubambe copper mine
* DISPOSAL OF ARM'S INDIRECT INTEREST IN LUBAMBE COPPER MINE
