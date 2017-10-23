Astral Foods Ltd (ARLJ.J)
19,483.00ZAc
23 Oct 2017
583.00 (+3.08%)
18,900.00
19,146.00
19,563.00
19,019.00
117,366
137,865
19,563.00
11,877.00
Mon, Oct 16 2017
BRIEF-Astral Foods sees FY HEPS up between 80-100 pct
* ASTRAL FOODS LTD - EXPECTS HEPS FOR YEAR ENDED SEPT 30 2017 WILL REFLECT AN INCREASE OF BETWEEN 80% AND 100% COMPARED TO PREVIOUS COMPARABLE PERIOD
BRIEF-Astral Foods FY HEPS to be at least 1,592 cents per share
* ASTRAL FOODS - RESULTS FOR YEAR ENDING SEPTEMBER 2017 ARE EXPECTED TO SHOW A MATERIAL TURNAROUND COMPARED TO THOSE OF SEPTEMBER 2016
South African poultry producer Astral confirms second outbreak of avian flu
JOHANNESBURG South African poultry producer Astral Foods confirmed a second outbreak of highly pathogenic H5N8 bird flu at one of its farms, the company said on Wednesday.
BRIEF-Astral Foods details financial impact from H5N8 bird flu outbreak
* Direct cost impact of outbreak of Avian Influenza H5N8 at one breeding site amounted to approximately R25 million
BRIEF-Astral Foods says revenue for six months to March down 0.5 pct
* Headline earnings for six months ended 31 march 2017 at r138 million was down on r299 million for previous year
