BRIEF-India's Arvind expects revenue, profitability to return to normal levels by Dec-qtr * Says going forward, co believes GST will continue to have impact on demand in next few months

BRIEF-India's Arvind June-qtr consol profit down 23 pct * June quarter consol net profit 567.5 million rupees versus profit of 732.8 million rupees last year

BRIEF-India's Arvind Ltd seeks members' nod to issue NCDs worth upto INR 5 bln * Seeks members' nod to issue NCDs worth upto 5 billion rupees

BRIEF-India's Arvind Ltd March-qtr consol profit down about 1 pct * Consol net profit in March quarter last year was 978.2 million rupees as per IND-AS; consol total income was 22.52 billion rupees