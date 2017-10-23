Arrow Global Group PLC (ARWA.L)
ARWA.L on London Stock Exchange
410.75GBp
3:29pm IST
410.75GBp
3:29pm IST
Change (% chg)
-4.25 (-1.02%)
-4.25 (-1.02%)
Prev Close
415.00
415.00
Open
416.50
416.50
Day's High
416.50
416.50
Day's Low
408.81
408.81
Volume
42,836
42,836
Avg. Vol
301,753
301,753
52-wk High
480.00
480.00
52-wk Low
266.75
266.75
Select another date:
Wed, Oct 18 2017
BRIEF-Debt collector Arrow Global's CFO to step down
* ROB MEMMOTT, WHO HAS BEEN WITH BUSINESS FOR SIX YEARS, HAS DECIDED TO STEP DOWN AS GROUP CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER
BRIEF-Arrow Global chief says no recent approaches from private equity players for company
* ARROW GLOBAL- CEO SAYS: POST BREXIT, LOT OF SPECULATIVE PRIVATE EQUITY ENQUIRIES FOR LOTS OF UK COMPANIES
Debt collector Arrow Global's H1 profit rises
Aug 31 European debt purchaser and manager Arrow Global Group Plc reported a 35.5 percent rise in first-half underlying profit after tax, driven by a jump in debt collections and revenue from asset management.
BRIEF-Arrow Global says proposed acquisition of Mars Capital UK and Ireland and strategic partnership with Oaktree Capital
* SAYS PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF MARS CAPITAL'S LEADING UK AND IRISH MORTGAGE SERVICING BUSINESSES (MARS CAPITAL), FOR AN ENTERPRISE VALUE OF £15.5 MILLION
BRIEF-Arrow Global says H1 underlying profit after tax up 35.5 pct to 25.8 mln pounds
* H1 2017 STRONG ORGANIC PORTFOLIO PURCHASES UP 30.3% TO £125.1 MILLION (H1 2016: £96.0 MILLION)
Select another date:
- Arrow Electronics (ARW) Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript
- Arrow Electronics (ARW) Presents at BofA Merrill Lynch 2017 Global Technology Conference - Slideshow
- Arrow Electronics Inc 2017 Q1 - Results - Earnings Call Slides
- Arrow Electronics (ARW) Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript
- Arrow Electronics (ARW) Presents At The Raymond James 38th Annual Institutional Investors Conference 2017
- Valuation Dashboard: Technology - Update