Asian Granito India Ltd (ASGI.NS)

ASGI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

499.35INR
3:54pm IST
Change (% chg)

Rs-3.55 (-0.71%)
Prev Close
Rs502.90
Open
Rs510.00
Day's High
Rs512.25
Day's Low
Rs498.00
Volume
48,260
Avg. Vol
92,767
52-wk High
Rs518.00
52-wk Low
Rs176.00

Fri, Sep 29 2017

BRIEF-Asian Granito India ‍issues commercial papers worth 400 mln rupees

* Says ‍issued commercial paper of an aggregate amount of inr 400 million Source text - http://bit.ly/2fwFpkZ Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Asian Granito India incorporates Camrola Quartz Ltd

* Says incorporated Camrola Quartz Ltd and holds 51 percent of it‍​ Source text: http://bit.ly/2xNVbSO Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Asian Granito India gets orders worth 300 mln rupees for grestek series tiles

* Says gets orders worth INR 300 million for its newly launched grestek series tiles Source text: [Asian Granito India Ltd receive orders worth Rs. 30 crore for its newly launched GRESTEK series tiles] Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Asian Granito India June-qtr consol profit from cont ops rises

* June quarter consol net profit from continuing operations 103.9 million rupees versus 81 million rupees year ago

BRIEF-Asian Granito India March-qtr consol profit rises

* March quarter consol net profit 138.7 million rupees versus profit 81.5 million rupees year ago

