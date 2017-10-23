Edition:
India

Asian Paints Ltd (ASPN.BO)

ASPN.BO on Bombay Stock Exchange

1,175.50INR
3:29pm IST
Change (% chg)

Rs-4.70 (-0.40%)
Prev Close
Rs1,180.20
Open
Rs1,181.00
Day's High
Rs1,191.50
Day's Low
Rs1,161.00
Volume
73,488
Avg. Vol
73,668
52-wk High
Rs1,261.25
52-wk Low
Rs850.10

Select another date:

Tue, Jul 25 2017

Asian Paints first-quarter consolidated profit falls 20 percent

Asian Paints Ltd , India's biggest paint maker by market capitalisation, posted a 20 percent fall in first-quarter consolidated profit on Tuesday.

Continue Reading

Asian Paints Q1 consol profit falls 20 pct

July 25 Asian Paints Ltd, India's biggest paint maker by market capitalisation, posted a 20 percent fall in first-quarter consolidated profit on Tuesday.

BRIEF-India's Asian Paints June-qtr consol profit down 20 pct

* Consol June quarter profit 4.41 billion rupees versus 5.53 billion rupees

BRIEF-Asian Paints to discontinue production of phthalic anhydride at Ankleshwar facility

* Says to discontinue production of phthalic anhydride by end of july 2017

BRIEF-Asian Paints gets members' nod for re-apointment of KBS Anand as MD and CEO

* Gets members' nod for re-appointment of KBS Anand as MD and CEO Source text: (http://bit.ly/2ugKun7) Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Asian Paints says Singapore unit enter into SP agreement with Ansa Coatings International

* Asian Paints - unit Berger International Singapore enter into share purchase agreement' with ANSA Coatings International Limited

BRIEF-India's Asian Paints consol march-qtr profit rises about 10 pct

* Consol profit in March quarter last year was 4.35 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total income 41.01 billion rupees

BRIEF-Asian Paints reappoints K B S Anand as MD, CEO

* Says reappointment of K B S Anand as managing director & CEO of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Select another date:

Market Views

» More ASPN.BO Market Views