Altice complains of rivals' pressure over Media Capital takeover LISBON, Oct 13 Altice said on Friday there was "undue and unfounded" pressure by rivals in Portugal on local regulators, who are due to rule on its bid for Media Capital, the owner of the country's largest television channel, TVI.

BRIEF-Altice announces a squeeze-out of SFR group shares * ANNOUNCED ON MONDAY SQUEEZE-OUT OF SFR GROUP SHARES NOT HELD BY ALTICE GROUP AT OUTCOME OF BUYOUT OFFER

BRIEF-Altice's pursuit of Charter slows- CNBC * Altice's pursuit of Charter slows- CNBC, citing sources Source text : http://cnb.cx/

BRIEF-SFR to be delisted on Oct. 9 as part of Altice takeover -AMF * SFR shares to be delisted on Oct. 9 as part of its takeover by Altice, says a filing by France's AMF markets watchdog

BRIEF-Altice says buyout offer for SFR Group cleared by French Financial Market Authority ‍​ * FRENCH FINANCIAL MARKET AUTHORITY GRANTS ITS CLEARANCE DECISION REGARDING THE BUYOUT OFFER FOLLOWED BY A SQUEEZE-OUT ON SFR GROUP‍​ Source text: http://bit.ly/2hfA4PA Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)

Telecoms group Altice's shares rise after Deutsche Bank upgrade PARIS, Sept 18 Shares in Altice, the acquisitive telecoms and cable group founded by billionaire Patrick Drahi, rose on Monday after Deutsche Bank analysts upgraded their rating on the stock to "buy" from "hold".

Altice says open-minded about cable M&A Netherlands-based telecom conglomerate Altice NV and its U.S. cable unit said it is open to mergers and acquisitions, specifically in the cable business.