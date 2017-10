BRIEF-Ateme H1 revenue up at 20.5 million euros * H1 REVENUE EUR 20.5 MILLION VERSUS EUR 15.0 MILLION YEAR AGO

BRIEF-Ateme says chosen by TOT to deliver 4k-UHD contribution channels over IP * TOT (TELEPHONE ORGANIZATION OF THAILAND) CHOOSES ATEME TO DELIVER 4K-UHD CONTRIBUTION CHANNELS OVER IP Source text: http://bit.ly/2uFkkuj Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

BRIEF-Ateme selected by Russian sports broadcaster TV Start * ANNOUNCES RUSSIAN SPORTS BROADCASTER TV START SELECTS ATEME KYRION SOLUTION FOR ITS MOBILE TELEVISION FLEET Source text: http://bit.ly/2tfdkH4 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

BRIEF-Hessischer Rundfunk (ARD) selects Ateme/SatService to service its DVB-T2 premium TV and OTT offer * HESSISCHER RUNDFUNK (ARD) SELECTS ATEME/SATSERVICE TO SERVICE ITS DVB-T2 PREMIUM TV AND OTT OFFER Source text: http://bit.ly/2qRIgdg Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)