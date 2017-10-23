Edition:
India

Athabasca Oil Corp (ATH.TO)

ATH.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

1.07CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
$1.07
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
1,013,782
52-wk High
$2.14
52-wk Low
$0.85

Select another date:

Thu, Jul 27 2017

BRIEF-Athabasca Oil Corporation announces 2017 second quarter results

* Athabasca Oil Corporation announces 2017 second quarter results

Continue Reading

BRIEF-Athabasca Oil says qtrly production of 26,737 boe/d

* Athabasca Oil Corporation announces 2017 first quarter results

Select another date:

Market Views

» More ATH.TO Market Views