Atos SE (ATOS.PA)

ATOS.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

130.90EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
€130.90
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
235,282
52-wk High
€135.40
52-wk Low
€90.75

Mon, Oct 16 2017

BRIEF-Atos signs contract with seven hospitals in Netherlands

* ‍ATOS SIGNS MAJOR CONTRACT WITH SEVEN HOSPITALS IN NETHERLANDS FOR PROVISION OF SERVER AND STORAGE SERVICES​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

BRIEF-Atos acquires 3 healthcare consulting companies in the US

* ACQUIRES 3 KEY HEALTHCARE CONSULTING COMPANIES IN THE US Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

BRIEF-Atos to acquire Siemens Convergence Creators

* TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE END OF DECEMBER 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

BRIEF-Atos announces new contract with Brazilian football club Sao Paulo

* ANNOUNCES NEW CONTRACT WITH BRAZILIAN FOOTBALL CLUB SAO PAULO FOOTBALL CLUB Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

BRIEF-Atos announces multi-vendor alliance to accelerate delivery of value from NFV‍​

* ANNOUNCES A MULTI-VENDOR ALLIANCE TO ACCELERATE THE DELIVERY OF VALUE FROM NETWORK FUNCTIONS VIRTUALISATION (NFV)

BRIEF-Worldline partners with Pathe and Hiventy to set up a digital platform for film conservation‍​

* PARTNERSHIP BETWEEN PATHÉ, ATOS (WORLDLINE) AND HIVENTY TO SET UP A DIGITAL PLATFORM FOR FILM CONSERVATION‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

BRIEF-Atos forms global reseller alliance with Dell

* ATOS FORMS GLOBAL RESELLER ALLIANCE WITH DELL WITH 8 TO 16 SOCKETS BULLION SERVERS

BRIEF-Atos H1 revenue up 2.2 pct at constant scope and forex

* H1 REVENUE EUR 6.31 BILLION, UP 2.2 PERCENT AT CONSTANT SCOPE AND EXCHANGE RATES

BRIEF-Atos signs IT infrastructure contract with National-Bank in Germany

* ATOS SIGNS CONTRACT TO TRANSFORM IT INFRASTRUCTURE AT NATIONAL-BANK IN GERMANY

BRIEF-Atos announces it has been awarded contract by the AWE to install new Bull Sequana supercomputer

* ANNOUNCES IT HAS BEEN AWARDED A CONTRACT BY THE AWE TO INSTALL A NEW BULL SEQUANA SUPERCOMPUTER Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

