Attacq Ltd (ATTJ.J)

ATTJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

1,890.00ZAc
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-9.00 (-0.47%)
Prev Close
1,899.00
Open
1,930.00
Day's High
1,930.00
Day's Low
1,875.00
Volume
578,877
Avg. Vol
915,334
52-wk High
1,960.00
52-wk Low
1,575.00

BRIEF-Attacq announces ‍resignation of Morne Wilken as director and CEO effective Dec. 31 ​

* ‍RESIGNATION OF MORNE WILKEN AS DIRECTOR AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF CO, EFFECTIVE FROM 31 DECEMBER 2017 UNLESS OTHERWISE ANNOUNCED​

BRIEF-Attacq posts FY basic HEPS of 23 cents

* FY BASIC ‍HEADLINE EARNINGS PER SHARE 23.0 CENTS VERSUS 12.0​ CENTS A YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

