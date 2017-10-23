Attacq Ltd (ATTJ.J)
ATTJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
1,890.00ZAc
23 Oct 2017
1,890.00ZAc
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-9.00 (-0.47%)
-9.00 (-0.47%)
Prev Close
1,899.00
1,899.00
Open
1,930.00
1,930.00
Day's High
1,930.00
1,930.00
Day's Low
1,875.00
1,875.00
Volume
578,877
578,877
Avg. Vol
915,334
915,334
52-wk High
1,960.00
1,960.00
52-wk Low
1,575.00
1,575.00
Tue, Oct 17 2017
BRIEF-Attacq announces resignation of Morne Wilken as director and CEO effective Dec. 31
* RESIGNATION OF MORNE WILKEN AS DIRECTOR AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF CO, EFFECTIVE FROM 31 DECEMBER 2017 UNLESS OTHERWISE ANNOUNCED
BRIEF-Attacq posts FY basic HEPS of 23 cents
* FY BASIC HEADLINE EARNINGS PER SHARE 23.0 CENTS VERSUS 12.0 CENTS A YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
