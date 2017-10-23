Edition:
Atul Auto Ltd (ATUL.NS)

ATUL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

466.80INR
3:48pm IST
Change (% chg)

Rs-7.10 (-1.50%)
Prev Close
Rs473.90
Open
Rs478.00
Day's High
Rs478.95
Day's Low
Rs465.00
Volume
31,394
Avg. Vol
55,783
52-wk High
Rs512.00
52-wk Low
Rs389.30

BRIEF-India's Atul Auto says Goldman Sachs Asset Management International cuts stake in co

* Says Goldman Sachs Asset Management International cuts stake in co by 3.670 percent to 1.471 percent on Oct 4

BRIEF-Greaves Cotton signs agreement with Atul Auto

* Co signs agreement with Atul Auto to develop new generation of fuel agnostic range of power train solutions Source text: [This is to share with you that Greaves Cotton, an industry leader in last mile transportation solutions, & Atul Auto, a leading 3-wheeler manufacturing company have signed an agreement to develop a new generation of fuel agnostic range of power train solutions.] Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Atul Auto August total sales up 2.76 pct y-o-y

* August total sales of 4,023 vehicles, up 2.76 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-India's Atul Auto July total sales up 6.98 pct

Aug 1 Atul Auto Ltd: * July total sales of 3402 vehicles, up 6.98 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Atul Auto May total sales up 5.26 pct

* May total sales of 3184 vehicles, up 5.26 percent Source text: http://bit.ly/2sqFBa2 Further company coverage:

