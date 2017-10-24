Edition:
Attijariwafa Bank SA (ATW.CS)

ATW.CS on Casablanca Stock Exchange

473.60MAD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

null0.60 (+0.13%)
Prev Close
null473.00
Open
null475.00
Day's High
null475.50
Day's Low
null473.60
Volume
12,556
Avg. Vol
47,604
52-wk High
null485.00
52-wk Low
null377.00

Mon, Jun 12 2017

BRIEF-Attijariwafa Bank announces bond issue for 1.5 billion dirhams

* SUBSCRIPTION PERIOD FROM 19 TO 21 JUNE INCLUSIVE Source text: http://bit.ly/2tc12Mf Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

BRIEF-Attijariwafa Bank Q1 net profit group share up 6.7 percent ‍​

* Q1 NET PROFIT GROUP SHARE MAD 1.2 BILLION, UP 6.7 PERCENT ‍​

Morocco's Attijariwafa paid twice book value for Barclays Egypt acquisition

CAIRO Morocco's Attijariwafa Bank paid twice book value to acquire Barclays' Egyptian business and hopes the acquisition will enable it to increase its market share in Egypt to 5 percent within five years, the Moroccan bank's CEO said.

CORRECTED-Morocco's Attijariwafa paid twice book value for Barclays Egypt acquisition

CAIRO, May 7 Morocco's Attijariwafa Bank paid twice book value to acquire Barclays' Egyptian business and hopes the acquisition will enable it to increase its market share in Egypt to 5 percent within five years, the Moroccan bank's CEO said.

BRIEF-Barclays completes sale of Egypt unit to Attijariwafa Bank

* Barclays bank plc completes sale of its retail and corporate banking business in egypt to attijariwafa bank s.a.

