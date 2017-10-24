Attijariwafa Bank SA (ATW.CS)
473.60MAD
23 Oct 2017
null0.60 (+0.13%)
null473.00
null475.00
null475.50
null473.60
12,556
47,604
null485.00
null377.00
Mon, Jun 12 2017
BRIEF-Attijariwafa Bank announces bond issue for 1.5 billion dirhams
* SUBSCRIPTION PERIOD FROM 19 TO 21 JUNE INCLUSIVE Source text: http://bit.ly/2tc12Mf Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
BRIEF-Attijariwafa Bank Q1 net profit group share up 6.7 percent
* Q1 NET PROFIT GROUP SHARE MAD 1.2 BILLION, UP 6.7 PERCENT
CORRECTED-Morocco's Attijariwafa paid twice book value for Barclays Egypt acquisition
CAIRO, May 7 Morocco's Attijariwafa Bank paid twice book value to acquire Barclays' Egyptian business and hopes the acquisition will enable it to increase its market share in Egypt to 5 percent within five years, the Moroccan bank's CEO said.
BRIEF-Barclays completes sale of Egypt unit to Attijariwafa Bank
* Barclays bank plc completes sale of its retail and corporate banking business in egypt to attijariwafa bank s.a.
