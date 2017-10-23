Aviva to sell Taiwan business to local partner for $1 LONDON British insurer Aviva said on Friday its decision to sell its 49 percent stake in a Taiwan joint venture to its partner First Financial Holding fits into its strategy of withdrawing from less profitable markets.

MOVES-Aviva Investors appoints Mike Craston as non-executive director Oct 11 Aviva Investors, the global asset management business of Aviva Plc, appointed Mike Craston non-executive director, effective immediately, and also named him chairman of the board of Aviva Investors Holdings Ltd, effective Nov. 17.

BRIEF-Aviva buys majority stake in robo-adviser Wealthify * Aviva today announces an agreement to acquire a majority shareholding in wealthify group limited

Aviva sells Italian JV to Banco BPM for 265 million euros LONDON British insurer Aviva said on Friday it had agreed to sell its Italian joint venture to Banco BPM for 265 million euros ($312.01 million) in cash.

